$6.1 million fire station approved for Des Moines

DES MOINES — A new fire station for the east side of Des Moines was approved, meaning firefighters will be able to have a state-of-the-art facility to cut down on response times and aid in chemical exposure recovery.

Fire station No. 11, with a price tag of $6.1 million, was approved Monday the Des Moines City Council meeting. It will be paid for as part of the LOSST penny sales tax approved by voters.

The station will be located at the intersection of E 42nd Street and Hubbell Avenue.

“The location of the fire station cuts in half the travel time between Station 3 at Easton and Hubbell and the corporate boundaries of the city,” said Des Moines Fire Chief John TeKippe.

A decontamination station will also be installed, meaning firefighters exposed to chemicals would be able to properly clean and sanitize.

Local 5’s Lakyn McGee has more on the station is set to impact the community.