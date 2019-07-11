6-year-old boy hit by car in Des Moines

DES MOINES – Des Moines Police say a 6-year-old boy was hit by a car Wednesday night near 1809 11th St.

Police say the child has very minor injuries and there is no consensus by witnesses on the description of the vehicle that hit the boy. Local 5 spoke to the boy’s grandmother at the scene. She says the vehicle was a black Buick with no license plates.

After Local 5 spoke with her, she was heading to the hospital where the boy was at. The grandmother says his ankle was hurt in the hit-and-run.

Des Moines Police are still investigating this incident.