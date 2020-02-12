74 cats and kittens rescued from Des Moines home

DES MOINES – Dozens of cats and kittens were rescued from a home in central Iowa on Tuesday night and are now being cared for by the Animal Rescue League in Des Moines.

According to the ARL, the group’s Mobile Rescue Teams worked for hours to rescue 74 cats and kittens inside the home. Cats were everywhere in the home, including inside the walls. The floors were covered with bloody diarrhea from cats who were critically ill.

Many cats were found deformed and several more had life-threatening medical conditions.

Photo courtesy ARL

“Our veterinarians are still examining each of the cats to determine their individualized treatment plans,” said Tom Colvin, CEO for the ARL “We are still working to rescue the remaining cats and like before, we will not stop until every last one is rescued – no matter what it takes.”

Photo courtesy ARL

Almost all of the cats will need spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and microchips in addition to their other medical needs. Donations are being accepted for the ARL’s Miracle Medical Fund online (http://ow.ly/jXyN50yk853) or by mail/in person at 5452 NE 22nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50313.

No criminal charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.