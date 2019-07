DES MOINES – The rain didn’t stop kids from competing to be the first-ever mini maestro on Sunday.

These kids conducted the Des Moines Symphony during the theme song from Superman at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park. The entire concert featured famous movie composer John Williams.

Only one could claim the title, and that was four-year-old Elliot Shirbroun.

When Elliot isn’t conducting symphonies, he’s at swim lessons or playing the cello.