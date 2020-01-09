Des Moines bus driver receives heartwarming surprise

DES MOINES — 12-year-old Sanel Pehlic is ready to head to school each day before 7 a.m.

But he’s also excited to see one of his best friends: his bus driver, Tammy “Tete” Simmons.

“She’s always smiling,” said Sanel’s mother, Munerva Pehlic. “Every day she comes at 6:40 in the morning and she’s smiling, she’s happy, she’s greeting these kids.”

The Pehlic family reached out to Local 5 saying their son with special needs was giving his bus driver a special gift Thursday morning.

See how “Tete” does more than just drives kids to school, and how one small gift is showing appreciating for a school district employee going above and beyond.

Local 5’s Lakyn McGee has the story.