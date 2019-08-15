A home away from home

DES MOINES– This morning, Local 5’s Sabrina Ahmed and Brandon Lawrence enjoyed homemade breakfasts with the Iowans who call the Iowa State Fair Campgrounds home for 11 days during the Iowa State Fair.

The Greif family woke up dark and early with Local 5 as they continue their family tradition for the last 76 years.

“As the generations have grown older, you know, times change, but traditions remain,” said Lori Greif.

With more room in their bellies, Sabrina and Brandon visited the campsite of Hubbard native, Tracy Below, where Brandon was introduced to basted eggs in bacon grease.