Man killed after two-vehicle crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY — A man has died after a crash in Polk County Monday morning.

Polk County sheriff deputies, along with fire crews, responded to a crash around 11:28 a.m. in the 13000 block of NW 16th St. When they arrived, they found a Chevrolet truck and a Ford Mustang had crashed.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the truck and the driver of the car, a man and woman, respectively, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

However, the passenger of the car, a man, died on scene.

The names of the people involved have not been released.