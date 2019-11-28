A new vision: Douglas Avenue Corridor looking to approve renovations

DES MOINES — The Douglas Avenue Corridor is looking to the future with possible renovations.

It’s all with the purpose of aesthetic and infrastructure improvements to make Douglase Ave. a “better and safer place to live, work and play.”

The Douglas Avenue Coalition is working to revitalize almost three miles of the avenue from the Des Moines River to Merle Hay Road.

Residents of the area want to bring Douglas Ave. into the next decade.

Brian O’Leary with the Douglas Ave. Coalition told Local 5, “It’s been a lot of fun. I’m just a resident of the north side of Des Moines so I don’t know a lot about properties, but I’ve just been bringing together minds of people who do know what they’re doing and can really see some positive impact on the north side here.”

One of those impacts is a reduction in speeding on Douglas and bringing safety to the corridor with wider sidewalks.

O’Leary says the plans are currently being reviewed by the City of Des Moines.

The coalition hopes to have that approved by early next year.