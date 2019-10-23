A scary good time at Farrar Halloween Bash

MAXWELL– Are you brave enough to return to school? The haunted Farrar Schoolhouse invites you to the Farrar Halloween Bash with C & H Paranormal this weekend.

Saturday, join four seasoned paranormal teams for a night of history, paranormal Q&A, chili supper, and old fashion ghost hunt. Tickets can be purchased online now for $45 and include: chili dinner, investigation with the hosts, “free roam” of the building, and door prices. The party will begin at 6:30 p.m. and if you’re brave enough will last until 4 a.m.

For more information about Haunting at Farrar, the restoration project or to book your own adventure click here.