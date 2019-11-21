A sweet tradition remains: Iowa State Fair to carry on with Barksale’s Cookies

DES MOINES –An iconic treat of the Iowa State Fair will continue.

Joe Barksale, the owner of Barksale Cookies, announced that the Iowa State Fair has been entrusted with the business.

Barksale, who is 92 years old, said it is time to make sure the cookie tradition continues.

“I am so proud to be gifting Barksdale cookies to the people of Iowa, by entrusting the business to the Iowa State Fair,” Barksale said.

“We are so proud the Barksdale family selflessly entrusted us to continue their family legacy,” Gary Slater, Fair Manager and CEO, said. “We can’t wait to carry on the tradition of Barksdale’s State Fair Cookies that Joe started and continue to bring those same warm chocolate chip cookies to Fairgoers.”

Leaders said the Trailers and the Varied Industries Building location will still be available at the 2020 Fair, along with a newly constructed cookie baking kitchen near the Maytag theaters.

The 2020 Iowa State Fair is August 13-23.