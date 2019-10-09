A taste of winter on the way? Storms expected late Wednesday and Thursday ahead of cold, windy Friday

Hopefully you’ve enjoyed the fall weather this week! Temperatures are expected to drop over the coming days as a powerful cold front moves across the Midwest. For some of us, this will be an early taste of winter!

We’ll start off with scattered showers and storms on Wednesday evening and throughout the day Thursday. Most everyone can expect to see some rain from this event, and it could be heavy at times. Some spots may receive 1-2″ of rainfall before this part of the system moves out.

Rainfall totals may reach close to 2″ from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

Severe weather is not a major concern on Thursday, but a few strong storms are not out of the question. Isolated storms will be capable of producing large hail or brief tornadoes if the clouds clear just enough to warm up the atmosphere.

Once the storms clear out, we’ll take a big plunge in temperatures going into Friday. The cold front will push in late Thursday evening. As a result, highs on Friday will only reach the low to mid 40s across Iowa.

High temperatures on Friday will stay in the 40s statewide.

Meanwhile, our first freeze is possible this weekend, too. Low temperatures on Saturday morning could fall to the low 30s around the state.

Saturday morning low temperatures could reach fall to the low and mid 30s.

So… with the cold weather moving into Iowa, it begs the question- what about snow? By now you’ve probably heard some rumblings about the dreaded “s” word. To our west, a large snowstorm is possible in the Dakotas and parts of Nebraska through the end of the week.

Here in Iowa, we’re not expecting a snowstorm, but we won’t totally rule out the chance for a few snowflakes, though. At this point, some snow flurries or a light wintry mix is possible in central Iowa on Friday morning. If we do see any snow, accumulation is unlikely because the ground will still be quite warm.

Snow flurries are possible on Friday morning, but accumulation is unlikely.

Last year, Des Moines’ first measurable snow was on October 12th, so it isn’t totally impossible to see flakes this early in the season! Thankfully, we’ll return to fall weather next week.

As always, for the latest information on this complex forecast, follow the Local 5 weather team for updates. We will continue to keep you informed on our website, on Facebook, and on Twitter in the coming days.