A warm business: Man helping clear snow in Norwalk co-owner of mobile coffee shop

NORWALK — Clayton Garrison saw a need in his community. He said there hadn’t been a coffee business in Norwalk for 6 to 7 years.

He and co-owner Alex Schmeiser recently opened a mobile trailer called “Grounds around Town.”

Garrison owns a landscape company, and we highlighted during another snowstorm last month.

Garrison said he and Schmeiser bought a custom trailer, fabricated it, and bought all the things they need.

They park in two locations in Norwalk. Monday through Wednesday, Grounds around Town is at Cappel’s Ace Hardware. Thursday through Sunday, it’s at New Life Lutheran Church.

Garrison said they get coffee beans from another business in northwest Iowa, and its single-origin roasted beans.

