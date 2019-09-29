Accident on Des Moines’ NE side leaves one dead, another injured

DES MOINES — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident on the northeast side of Des Moines.

The accident occurred on NE 46th Ave. between NE 14th and 22nd Streets. A 911 call was made for the accident at 8:55 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived within one minute of the call to find the car on fire.

Deputies report two people were in the car upon arrival. One died on the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

NE 46th Ave. will be closed between NE 14th and 22nd Streets for a few hours while deputies continue to investigate.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.