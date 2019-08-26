Accident on I-35 sends two to the hospital

ELKHART – An multiple-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 backed up traffic on Sunday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says a car, van and semi were involved in the crash. The car flipped with two passengers inside. One passenger was airlifted to a hospital and the other by ground.

The van was able to drive out of the ditch, but the semi was split. The semi’s haul is unknown.

Courtesy: Iowa DOT 511

Both north and southbound lanes between exits 96 and 102 were closed for some time. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation the right lane heading northbound is still closed. It should be fixed by Monday at 5:00 a.m.