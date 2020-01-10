Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins retiring from his position on the Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES – On Friday, Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins announced that he is retiring effective March 13, 2020.

Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins

Acting Chief Justice Wiggins was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2003. Prior to serving on the court, Wiggins was active in numerous bar organizations including serving on the Board of Governors of the Iowa State Bar Association, and serving as president of the Iowa Trial Lawyers Association, senior counsel for the American College of Barristers, master emeritus of the C. Edwin Moore American Inn of Court, a founding sponsor of the Civil Justice Foundation, and an advocate for the American Board of Trial Advocates.

Under Iowa law, the vacancy that will occur upon Acting Chief Justice Wiggins’ retirement will be filled by appointment by Gov. Kim Reynolds from a list of three nominees, which will be submitted by the State Judicial Nominating Commission.

Gov. Reynolds has already appointed three justices to the supreme court under her tenure. She released the following statement on the retirement of Acting Chief Justice Wiggins:

Justice David Wiggins has been a dedicated public servant for the last 17 years and has ably led the court through a difficult time after the passing of Chief Justice Cady. Justice Wiggins has been a distinguished and active member of the legal community, and I wish him well on his retirement Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA)

For more information on the supreme court judicial nominating process, go to the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commissions website at https://www.iowajnc.gov/