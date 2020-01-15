Des Moines police: 2 dead, 2 injured in Wednesday afternoon shooting

DES MOINES — Two people are dead and two others have been injured in a shooting that happened in the 2700 block of 51st Street in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon.

According to Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. When first responders arrived on scene, four victims were found just five blocks away from the scene of the shooting.

Two out of the four victims have succumbed to their injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but the neighborhood will be an active scene for the rest of the night as a large team of detectives works to find out more about what happened.

Sgt. Parizek says there is no information about any potential suspects involved in the shooting. The condition of the other two victims is not known at this time.

Police say they will be on the scene throughout the night. Local 5 will have more updates on-air and online as we learn more information about what happened.