DES MOINES — Police are investigating a possible Sunday night shooting in Des Moines.

Authorities responded to a call around 10:03 p.m. of a shooting on the 2200 block of 63rd St. in Des Moines. As of now, police have no information on a suspect.

Authorities from Clive and Urbandale have been called in for assistance. Local 5 will keep you updated on this ongoing investigation.