Man taken into custody following standoff in Colfax

UPDATE:
Authorities say a 55-year-old man has been taken into custody following a standoff in Colfax Saturday.
They tell us there was a family inside the home in the 200 block of Montgomery Street, but they got out safely.
No injuries were reported, and no shots were fired.
COLFAX — Authorities are at an active scene Saturday in a Colfax neighborhood, and are encouraging people to stay away from the area.
Local 5 has learned the Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the 200 block of Montgomery Street for a person barricaded inside of a home.
The Colfax Fire Department posted the following to their Facebook page:
