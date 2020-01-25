Man taken into custody following standoff in Colfax

UPDATE:

Authorities say a 55-year-old man has been taken into custody following a standoff in Colfax Saturday.

They tell us there was a family inside the home in the 200 block of Montgomery Street, but they got out safely.

No injuries were reported, and no shots were fired.

COLFAX — Authorities are at an active scene Saturday in a Colfax neighborhood, and are encouraging people to stay away from the area.

Local 5 has learned the Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the 200 block of Montgomery Street for a person barricaded inside of a home.

The Colfax Fire Department posted the following to their Facebook page:

