Active shooter incident being investigated in Des Moines

DES MOINES — Des Moines Police are investigating reports of an active shooter incident in a neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire within the Park Side East apartment complex in the 3500 block of East Douglas Avenue just before 5:00 am.

As police arrived, they said gunfire continued. Right now, they say the scene is considered active and has been secured.

No injuries have been reported, police say.

Access to the area is restricted and East Douglas Avenue is closed from East 33rd Street to Hubbell Avenue.

Local 5 has a crew on the scene, and will you bring updates as they become available.