Adair County crews work overtime to combat wicked winter weather Video

ADAIR - There's a pile of snow that's nearly as high as the buildings in downtown Adair. It's the dumping ground for the city as they try to clear out the neighborhood around them. Even for the most experienced of crews, this has been a trying winter.

"Probably the second worst storm that I can recall off the top of my head," said Tyler Carney, a plow driver in Adair County.

Semis littered across I-80 after a wild night of driving in whiteout conditions.

"(We) started out 4 o'clock this morning and people were stranded, and basically I just went out and brought them to town to get them off the road and then go back and get them when we can," said Scott Harkins, owner of Harkins Service in Adair.

As neighbors in Adair County dig out, the roads they drive on are only better because local business owners have been working around the clock to slow the force of winter.

"Nobody should have been out there," said Carney. "It was bad."

While the hours are long, and sometimes the gratitude is minimal, it's a job Carney takes great pride in.

"I would love to be home with my kids and family, myself, but this is what I get paid to do, and I do it by choice and I'm happy to help out with it," said Carney.

For Harkins, his stories of heroism outweigh the peril of his daily calling.

"We don't have to worry about getting run over or killed quite like we used to, but sometimes we still have to go out though when the road is blocked for emergencies," he said.

Some instances stand out more than others.

"There was a lady and a ten month old baby in it, were stranded in it all night."

A plow picked them up Sunday morning, and both mom and baby are okay. But often, these critical moments can happen at the worst times.

"(I) caught a curb at Casey's in Anita, backing up and it bent the rim and popped the tire, so I've been running three wheels for the last few hours instead of four," said Carney.

It's why Carney was forced to take a break, while still knowing he has to venture back out for an even busier 24 hours.

"Slept at the shop for a couple hours and was back at it at three this morning and have been at it since, and there's no end in sight," said Carney.

This is just the beginning of all the digging out in Adair. They haven't gotten to all of the roads yet, and it wil lbe just as busy on Monday. Many of the cars that spun out on the interstate will be taken care of then.

