Adoptive grandmother of Sabrina Ray pleads guilty to escaping prison

DES MOINES — One of the family members who admitted to neglecting 16-year-old Sabrina Ray has pleaded guilty to escaping from prison.

65-year-old Carla Bousman, the adoptive grandmother of Sabrina Ray pleaded guilty Thursday to a serious misdemeanor escaping charge after leaving the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville in early May.

Sabrina Ray was found dead inside her family’s Perry home in May 2017, weighing only 56 pounds. The Iowa State Medical Examiner attributed her death to severe malnutrition.

According to a criminal complaint in Polk County, staff at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women reported that Bousman left the facility’s grounds around 7:45 a.m. on May 2.

Bousman was originally charged with a felony count of escaping from custody, and now faces a sentence of an additional year in prison.

Sabrina Ray’s adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray, were sentenced in January for their role in Sabrina’s death.

Other members of the family—including adoptive brother Justin Ray and cousin Josie Bousman—also pleaded guilty in the case and have been sentenced to prison.