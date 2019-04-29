Adventureland opens on day later than expected Video

ALTOONA - Sunday was the official opening day for Adventureland. The expected opening was delayed from Saturday, when it was too cold and rainy to start up the rides.

"it is a little chillier than it normally is, but we kind of just work through it and just plan in the cold weather and hopefully by next weekend, it will be a little warmer, little more like summer temps, but we are open weekends now, until memorial weekend when we go full time," said Molly Vincent, the marketing director for Adventureland.

Adventureland is also getting a new roller coaster in June called the Phoenix. It's set to have spinning cars go along the track at 40 miles per hour. It will be located on the same site as the Super Screamer, which was in place until 1999, and Inverter until 2017.