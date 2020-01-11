Advocates say clarity needed on who is labeled ‘convicted felon’ regarding voting rights

DES MOINES — Convicted felons in Iowa are permanently barred from voting unless their rights are restored.

But advocates believe the state’s errors on who is labeled a convicted felon should spur new rules to promote accuracy.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office recently ended the use of a list because of the mislabeling of individuals as felons.

“Until these rules were adopted, the position of the Secretary of State’s Office has been we received it and we just send it and the result is people lose their right to vote because the state of Iowa made a mistake, not because of what a person did,” said ACLU of Iowa Policy Director Daniel Zeno. “So we are really pleased that there will be some verification that a person was actually convicted.”

A pending concern, according to the ACLU of Iowa, is that there aren’t concrete guidelines spelled out for confirming if people are or are not considered convicted felons.