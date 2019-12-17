After thousands of dollars in donations, rescued puppy Zena gets her first surgery

MARION COUNTY — Local 5 first told you about the black lab puppy, Zena, in October. Two months later, she is recovering better than anyone expected.

Zena was just 6-months-old when she was rescued by the Marion County Humane Society. Her owner had abused her to the point where she couldn’t walk anymore.

Leslie Vanderlinden with the humane society says all of the money raised paid for Zena’s first leg surgery.

Photos: Linda Vanderlinden







The next step in Zena’s recovery is an X-ray on one of her back legs.

She’ll have another check-up in January to determine if she will need surgery on her other back leg.