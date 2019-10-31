Ag experts: Legalized hemp production in Iowa could attract younger farmers

The average farmer in the U.S. is 58 years old, but that number could drop if hemp production is legalized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

THC, an ingredient found in marijuana, is also present in hemp, though at a lower level.

The State of Iowa is hoping to get their hemp rules approved early next year.

“This can be the type of thing that could be of interest to a beginning farmer, a younger farmer or a smaller-scale farmer,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “I think those are opportunities that folks are looking for.”

