AHeinz57 Pet Rescue animals looking for their forever homes Video

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transportation service in Des Soto is looking for people to adopt their shelter pets.

The pet rescue and transportation service has several 'Meet our Adoptables' events in the month of June where people can meet some shelter animals that are up for adoption:

• Brown Dog Bakery, Ankeny (Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m.)

• Petsakes, Des Moines (Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m.)

• Petsakes, Altoona (Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m.)

Two German Shepard Mix rescue pups, Maggie and Iris, were brought in for an interview at Local 5 with Aheinz57 CEO Amy Heinz. Both of the pups and other shelter animals are up for adoption.

Visit aheinz57.com for more adoption information.