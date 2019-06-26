AHeinz57 reaches compromise on quarantined dogs

DE SOTO – Aheinz 57 has been keeping dogs who were suspected to have canine brucellosis, and on Wednesday, they received good news.

“We were able to reach a compromise with the quarantine,” wrote the animal rescue organizers on a social media post. “We will test first thing in the morning on July 2 and as soon as all of the negative results are received the quarantine will be immediately lifted on our building and foster homes. In the rare chance that one should test positive, they will not make us kill the dog.”



The post went on to say, “We will have the option to quarantine that dog in a home for the life of the dog….”



The dogs came to AHeinz in May after a confirmed case of the disease was reported by the Iowa Department of Agriculture. The case originated from Double G Kennels, a small dog commercial breeding facility in Marion County.

The small dogs were recently sold at a dispersal sale.

Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that can affect dogs and other species of animals. It is also a zoonotic disease, meaning an infected animal can transmit it to humans. The threat to most pet owners is considered very low. Dog breeders, veterinary staff and anyone who comes in contact with a positive or suspect dog may be at higher risk.