BOONE COUNTY — Around 5 p.m. Tuesday night, a car was traveling Southbound on South 500th Avenue in Boone County when it failed to yield to a semi traveling Westbound on 260th Street .

The driver of the car was taken via air ambulance a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The semi driver was unharmed in the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

