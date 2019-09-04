Alcohol believed to be contributor in Labor Day crash

GLIDDEN– Alcohol is believed to be the contributing factor after a vehicle struck a utility pole ejecting two and partially ejecting another.

29-year-old Elise Soyer of Carroll was driving on 235th street in Glidden when the vehicle entered the north ditch and struck a utility pole ejecting Soyer and 23-year-old Brooklyn Schamens. 58-year-old Carla Bernholtz was partially ejected and flown to Iowa Methodist Hospital with serious injury.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.