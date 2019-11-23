Alleged pop can thief caught in Stuart

STUART — A Windsor Heights woman was charged Wednesday after attempting to cash in stolen pop cans at a Stuart redemption center.

Nicole Marie Davenport was charged with Theft in the 5th Degree, a Simple Misdemeanor, and given a court appearance of 12/12/2019 in Guthrie County Court.

Davenport admitted to officers that she had taken several bags of pop cans from a BSA Can Donation site the night before.

She then cashed the cans in for approximately $9.00 at the redemption center.

Stuart police said this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed.