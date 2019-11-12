Allegiant announces one-way flight from Des Moines to Nashville for just $55

Traveling to Nashville from Des Moines could cost you just $55 through Allegiant Air.

A press release from the airline announced three new seasonal routes to Nashville International Airport, one of them being from the Des Moines International Airport.

Direct flights from Des Moines to Nashville will begin February 13, 2020.

Allegiant also says the flights from Nashville to Des Moines will could also cost $55.

The other two routes to Nashville are from Gulfport, Miss. and Appleton, Wisc.

However, these introductory one-way fares have a slight catch.

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. In order to travel by August 17, 2020 you’ll have to purchase your tickets by November 13, 2019.