Allegiant announces 3 new non-stop flights from Des Moines

DES MOINES — Allegiant announced three new non-stop flights to Chicago, Illinois; Memphis, Tennessee and Austin, Texas beginning May 21, 2020.
The new seasonal service flights include:
- Chicago, Illinois via Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – beginning May 21, 2020 with fares as low as $33.
- Memphis, Tennessee via Memphis International Airport (MEM) – beginning May 21, 2020 with fares as low as $55.
- Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning May 21, 2020 with fares as low as $55.
The new seasonal flights will operate twice a week from Des Moines International Airport. Flight days, times and fares can be found on Allegiant.com.