ALTOONA – A thunderstorm is being blamed for a Saturday night house fire.

A home in the 100 block of 15th Street SE went up in flames around 11:30 p.m. When crews got there, they saw smoke coming from out of the roof.

The homeowner was inside when the fire started, but was not injured. Crews say there was minimal smoke and fire damage, but it will likely cost about $5,000 to repair.