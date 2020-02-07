Altoona man charged with vehicular homicide in I-80 crash near east mixmaster

Spencer Dayton was booked into the Polk County Jail but has since bonded out.

POLK COUNTY — An Altoona man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a high-speed crash near the east mixmaster on I-80 in November hat killed one and hurt three.

20-year-old Spencer Dayton was traveling at least 111 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near the east mixmaster seconds before crashing in the early morning of November 30, an Iowa State Patrol trooper wrote in a criminal complaint.

Dayton’s vehicle rolled into a ditch before Taylor Babcock, a passenger, was thrown from the vehicle and trapped under its roof. Babcock later died.

Court documents allege that Dayton failed field sobriety tests, and had a blood alcohol concentration of .082.

“His intoxication and reckless driving are the primary contributing factors to the death of Taylor Babcock,” a complaint reads.

Dayton was booked into the Polk County Jail Thursday on one count of Homicide by Vehicle and one count of Homicide by Vehicle — Reckless Driving, but has since bonded out.