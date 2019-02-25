Local News

Altoona patrol cars rear-ended while helping driver

By:

Posted: Feb 25, 2019 09:16 AM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2019 09:16 AM CST

ALTOONA - Altoona officers were helping a motorist in the ditch Monday morning when their patrol cars were rear-ended.

According to a social media post by the department, "this accident was caused by distracted driving at a minimum...." along with bad weather conditions.

The officers were released by Altoona Fire Department on the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local 5 Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected