Altoona patrol cars rear-ended while helping driver
ALTOONA - Altoona officers were helping a motorist in the ditch Monday morning when their patrol cars were rear-ended.
According to a social media post by the department, "this accident was caused by distracted driving at a minimum...." along with bad weather conditions.
The officers were released by Altoona Fire Department on the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
More Stories
-
AMES - The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation…
-
URBANDALE - The box John Pilmer unwraps contains five decades' worth…
-
President Trump says he'll extend a deadline to escalate tariffs on…