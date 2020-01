A Facebook post from the Altoona Police Department asked the thieves what their grandma would think, but "not the grandma in prison, the other one."

ALTOONA — A $600 grocery heist isn’t worth it.

Just ask the Altoona Police Department.

Two women spotted by security cameras are wanted for stealing groceries from the Altoona Hy-Vee.

In an effort to find the women, the Altoona Police Department posted this to social media on Thursday:

That must have been quite the party! 🙄 But, don't ya think taking $600.00ish worth of grub, & putting it on your table is unacceptable? What would ur G'ma think? (Not the Gma in prison, the other one.)🤦‍♀️We'd like to hear your recipes & your name, call us. @AltoonaPD_Iowa 19-2063 pic.twitter.com/vAUg5qlRBO — Lt. A Wilson (@LtWilson252) January 2, 2020

If you know anything about these women, contact the Altoona PD at 515-967-5132.