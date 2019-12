ALTOONA — Altoona Police are asking for your help identifying a subject for questioning in a theft case.

Police are looking for a woman, shown in the pictures below, for questioning regarding a theft at the Altoona Wal-Mart.

Yeah, we get it, the cameras could be better. 🙎‍♀️ Now we stated the obvious, somebody knows her, and we would like to… Posted by Altoona Police Department on Saturday, November 30, 2019

If you know anything about the woman in the photos, you’re asked to call Altoona Police.