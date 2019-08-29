Altoona teenager passes away following 8-year battle with cancer

ALTOONA — 17-year-old Mackenzy Larson of Altoona has passed away after battling cancer for eight years.

According to a post on Mackenzy’s Facebook page, she took her last breath on Wednesday at 7:51 p.m.

“Yesterday was her dear friend Tyler Cross’s heavenly birthday,” the post reads. “I am sure he was the first greet her with all those that love her that had gone before her. Running again for the first time.”

Mackenzy had been battling cancer since she was nine years old. After the initial diagnosis she had relapsed five times, one of those times losing her leg.

The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.