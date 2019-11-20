Amazon announces construction of new delivery station in Grimes

Amazon says the new delivery center will create hundreds of part-time and full-time jobs

Amazon Logistics announced on Wednesday that it plans to open a new Iowa Delivery Station in Grimes.

According to information released from Amazon, the new station will power Amazon’s last mile-delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the Grimes-Des Moines area.

“Amazon’s investment in Grimes creates a wave of excitement within the economic development sector in Grimes and central Iowa,” said Grimes Mayor Scott Mikkelsen. “The confidence Amazon has shown in our city and region directly correlates with our ability to provide a top-quality workplace and living environment.”

Amazon says delivery stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities to support the growing volume of customer orders.

Additionally, the station will create hundreds of part time and full time jobs starting at $15.00 per hour.

Delivery Stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss, create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.

Amazon expects the site to open sometime in 2020.