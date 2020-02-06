Amazon confirms fulfillment center in Bondurant

The rumors are true. Amazon announced plans on Thursday to open its first fulfillment center in the state of Iowa in Bondurant.

According to Amazon, the site, which was previously referred to as Project Bluejay, is expected to launch in late 2020 and will create 1,000 new full-time jobs. At the new 645,000 square feet fulfillment center employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pack and ship small items to customers.

The center is in the process of being built along Highway 65 and Hubbell Avenue.