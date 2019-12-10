Amazon plays blame game; General Motors loaning millions in your consumer matters

In your Tuesday Consumer Matters, Amazon is blaming President Trump for loss of a key contract, and General Motors is helping a start up electric car company get on their feet.

Amazon is blaming President Trump for losing a 10 billion dollar Pentagon cloud contract to Microsoft. In the complaint filed in the federal court, Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, accuses the president of trying to quote “harm his perceived political enemy.” The president has accused Amazon of not paying enough in taxes and Bezos of spreading “fake news” with the Washington Post. Amazon wants the courts to re-evaluate the decision.

General Motors is loaning 40 million dollars to an electric car company, so it can take over a shuttered GM factory in Ohio. The deal will allow start up Lordstown Motors to retool the old factory for production of electric pickup trucks. The company hopes to have the first trucks roll off the assembly line by the end of 2020.