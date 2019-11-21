American Airlines announces seasonal nonstop flights from Des Moines to Miami

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. An American Airlines mechanic is accused of sabotaging a flight from Miami International Airport to Nassau in the Bahamas, over stalled union contract negotiations. Citing a criminal complaint affidavit filed in federal court, The Miami Herald reports Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani was arrested Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, on the sabotage charge and is accused of disabling the flight’s navigation system. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

DES MOINES– Another non-stop flight will be available from Des Moines starting in 2020!

The Des Moines International Airport has announced that American Airlines will be adding a nonstop flight frrom Des Moines to Miami International Airport in Florida beginning on June 6, 2020.

American Airlines says the flight will be a summer seasonal service that will operate from the Des Moines International Airport twice weekly on Saturday and Sunday starting in June.

“We were excited to get the call from American,” said Kayla Kovarna, Des Moines Airport Authority Communications, Marketing and Air Service Development Manager. “This flight will fill a need we have for nonstop service to Southern Florida and Miami is a hot destination for Iowans!”

American Airlines says Miami is its gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean. They say convenient flight times will complement one-stop connections to vacation favorites like Bonaire, St. Vincent, and Montego, Bay, Jamaica.

The flights will be operated on an Embraer 175 with twelve first class seats and 64 main cabin seats.

American Airlines says Miami is the 17th most frequented destination out of Des Moines with 52,116 passengers landing in the “The Magic City” each year.

Airport authorities say the new route will be the seventh destination served out of the Des Moines International Airport by American Airlines, who consistently holds the largest market share of DSM passengers with 32% in October 2019.

American Airlines says tickets are available for purchase beginning Monday, November 25, 2019 at www.aa.com.

Flights from Des Moines will depart at 5:30am and arrive in Miami at 9:40am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Return flights from Miami will depart south Florida at 9:35pm and arrive in Des Moines at 12:15am on Fridays and Saturdays.