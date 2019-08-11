Ames breaks ground on Miracle League facility

AMES — It’s a celebration nearly five years in the making for the city and its surrounding communities.

“My mom and I wanted me to have a place to play, practice softball and everything for our events,” said Lisa Thogerson, who is part of the Arc of Story County and active in Special Olympics.



On Saturday, community leaders broke ground on a new Miracle League facility.



“It actually makes me really happy since I know that Ankeny got the first one obviously,” said Erin Goldsmith, who is also part of the Arc of Story County.



“We’ve been wanting to–all of us with disabilities–especially those with intellectual disabilities wanted to be part of it,” said Thogerson.

It took nearly $2 million worth of fundraising, and a lot of long discussions to get the idea off the ground. Sheila Lundt has been instrumental in bringing the league to town.

“This is the biggest thing (the Ames Foundation has) ever taken on, and we’re very proud and very honored to be the people who will be leading the project at this point,” said Lundt.

“We already have people calling our department to volunteer for Miracle League games, wondering when the project is going to be done, so they can bring their kids, their grand-kids here,” said Keith Abraham, the director of Parks and Recreation for Ames.

And the field isn’t the only attraction, a special all-inclusive playground will share the spotlight at the park.

.@cityofames and @MLofCI are preparing to break ground on a new field and playground at this park. It should be ready to go by next summer. @weareiowa5news tonight. pic.twitter.com/PEI5RCpOWd — Jacob J. Peklo (@JacobPekloTV) August 10, 2019

“They will be able to take their mobility device onto some type of a merry-go-round or some other type of feature, whereas with a lot of other playgrounds they won’t be able to enjoy those types of things,” said Abraham.

For now, some details like how many teams are unknown, but that mystery makes it that much more fun, as they await opening day.



“We’re hoping we get 4,6,10 who knows?” said Lundt. “We’re hoping we get a lot of teams and a lot of ages, and we want to create the idea that the location is not just–and the whole facility is not just for young people.”

The league is hoping to begin dirt work next week. The ultimate goal is to get games underway by late spring or early summer 2020.