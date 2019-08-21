Ames city leaders working to combat illegal game day parking

There are only a handful of days left until the start of the Iowa State University football season!

Parking is always a challenge on game days in Ames, but the City says illegal game day parking in neighborhoods near Jack Trice Stadium has created significant public safety concerns in recent years. City leaders say streets near the stadium have been filled with so many illegally parked vehicles that it has compromised the ability to safely access residential streets.

To combat this growing number of illegally parked vehicles during home football games, the Ames City Council approved the Game Day Parking Ordinance, which goes into effect during this fall football season.

The City of Ames says this ordinance increases fines for illegal parking from $20 to $40 in designated neighborhoods from 6 a.m. to midnight on home football game days. The City also says more than 500 signs have been posted in the impacted neighborhoods. One of the signs designed by the City of Ames looks like this:

The City of Ames says on game days, those official signs will be supplemented with portable message boards, sandwich boards and yard signs reminding drivers of the change.



The first ISU home game will be against the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday, August 31. There are seven home games total, with the final game against Kansas on Saturday, November 23.

The City of Ames is reminding game attendees that legal parking is available in the game day lots on Iowa State University campus, as well as in additional campus lots, and along with certain residential streets as posted. City leaders are encouraging football fans to walk, take CyRide, park remotely, or carpool as ways to reduce congestion near the stadium.

For more information about neighborhoods included in the ordinance and legal parking options, go to www.CityOfAmes.org/GameDayParking