Ames fire crews battle kitchen fire

AMES — Firefighters in Ames spent Tuesday morning battling a kitchen fire at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Harding Avenue.

According to city officials, fire crews responded to the scene at a four-plex apartment building just after 12 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived at the apartment, they found heavy smoke in the stairwell of the building. Crews found a fire burning in the kitchen area of a unit the building.

Crews were able to put the fire out, but the apartment sustained quite a bit of damage. The damage is estimated to be close to $10,000.

One of the unit’s occupants was transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames for smoke inhalation treatment. That person has since been released.

Fire crews determined that the fire was accidental in nature and the smoke detectors were working properly in the building.

There’s no word yet on exactly what caused the fire to ignite.