Ames fire crews put out fire at duplex

AMES - A fire damaged both sides of a duplex in Ames Friday morning, and now fire officials are warning residents to make sure they have working smoke detectors.

According to the Ames Fire Department, they got called to a fire around 8:30 a.m. to a duplex on 28th Street. When firefighters got there, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front entrance of the home.

There was no one at the address at the time of the fire. However, an individual in the attached residence evacuated unharmed. The fire was reported by a neighbor. The fire caused damage to both sides of the duplex to the point where the entire structure has been deemed uninhabitable. The property owner and the Red Cross are working with the occupants to find other accommodations.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at approximately $30,000.

The Ames Fire Department reminds all citizens that working smoke detectors save lives by alerting occupants of a fire and providing valuable time to escape.