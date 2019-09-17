Ames honoring Celia on one year anniversary of her death

AMES — The lights along U.S. 30 as you enter Ames will be shining in a beautiful yellow throughout the week to honor Celia Barquin Arozamena, one year after her death.

The announcement was made Monday night on the City of Ames social media accounts, saying “All this week, we honor Celia’s memory and spirit by turning the lights along U.S. 30 a bright yellow – her favorite color.”

22-year-old Collin Richards pleaded guilty in June to Murder in the First Degree after Celia was found in a pond near Coldwater Golf Links in Ames last year.