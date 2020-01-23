Ames leaders share cause behind power outage early Thursday

AMES — Things are back to normal in Ames, after an early-morning outage left thousands without electricity Thursday.

City leaders posted on Facebook the cause behind the outage. They said it was because of a fault in the main breaker at its Ontario substation.

Right now, they say the entire substation is offline, and all the load has switched away. But customers do have power.

The city reminds residents to call 515-239-5240 if you have an outage. They say it’s an automated system that maps addresses, to help pinpoint where the problem is.