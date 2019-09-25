Ames system for paying parking tickets compromised

AMES – The system used to pay parking tickets in Ames has been compromised, according to the city.

The City of Ames is notifying nearly 1,500 customers who used the website to pay tickets between July 30 and September 12 of a data breach. They say the notice only affects parking ticket payments and no other city payment systems have been compromised.

Possible data released includes encrypted credit or debit card numbers, first and last names, addresses, and email addresses.

City of Ames Information Technology Manager Dorrance Smith says, “No one has reported suspicious activity to us, but we strongly encourage all customers receiving notice to be vigilant about monitoring credit and banking transactions.”

The City of Ames says it uses Click2Gov, a third party vendor, to process parking ticket payments.