Ames Parks and Recreation Department seeking feedback on capital improvement plan

AMES – Ames city leaders are planning to hold a meeting to discuss the Parks and Recreation’s 2020-2025 Capital Improvements Plan.

Leaders say residents can share feedback about new projects for the Parks and Recreation Commission to consider.

Officials say some of the most significant projects in the plan include:

• Removal of the Brookside Park wading pool and installation of a spray pad outside the floodplain

• Installation of a restroom at Gateway Hills Park

• Replacement of the bridge at Homewood Golf Course (hole number nine)

• Installation of a bridge across Squaw Creek in Moore Memorial Park

• Shelter and restroom construction at Carr Park

• Replace Cottonwood Shelter in North River Valley Park

• Replace playground equipment throughout the park system

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, in Room 135 of Ames City Hall, 515 Clark Ave.

For more information, click here.